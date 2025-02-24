Silseth (elbow) allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 1.1 innings Sunday in a Cactus League contest against Cleveland.

Silseth ended last season on the minor-league injured list and underwent right elbow surgery in early August. He struggled in his first game action this spring, giving up a Steven Kwan solo homer on the first pitch he threw and allowing the following four batters to reach base (though one was due to an Angels error). Silseth was pulled after recording just one out, but under spring training rules, he was allowed to come back out for the next frame and looked much better, retiring the side in order. Still, it wasn't a promising beginning to the exhibition slate for the right-hander, who is competing for a rotation spot this spring. If Silseth is unable to win that battle, he could end up in the big-league bullpen or at Triple-A to begin the campaign.