Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Monday that Silseth (elbow) will be stretched out to start during spring training, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Silseth had right elbow surgery in early August, although it seems it was a minor procedure and he should be at or close to 100 percent for the start of spring training. Seventeen of Silseth's 25 appearances at the big-league level have been starts, but he was limited to just 43.1 innings between the majors and minors in 2024 due to injury and could shift to relief, if needed.