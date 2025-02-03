Silseth (elbow) could compete for the Angels' fifth-starter role during spring training, but he could open the campaign as a reliever or in the minors, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Silseth began 2024 in the Angels' big-league rotation, but he made just two starts before suffering an elbow injury that ultimately landed him on the 60-day IL. The righty did come back to pitch in the minors beginning in early June and made seven starts in Triple-A, but he finished the season on the minor-league IL with continued elbow troubles that required surgery. The procedure wasn't Tommy John, and Silseth is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, but his role for the coming campaign is very much up in the air. Jack Kochanowicz and Reid Detmers may both have a leg up for Los Angeles' one open spot in the rotation, and while Silseth could be given a chance to compete for that role, he's also a candidate to pitch out of the bullpen or even to open back in Triple-A since he still has minor-league options remaining.