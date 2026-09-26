Moore went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.

Moore has gone 7-for-23 (.304) with eight RBI over his last seven games. The infielder has also struck out nine times in that span, but he has turned things around after a slump in mid-September. For the season, he's hitting just .186 with a .516 OPS, two homers, 18 RBI, four runs scored, four doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 139 plate appearances. With a 33.8 percent strikeout rate in the majors this year, Moore has failed to demonstrate a more patient approach at the plate, which has kept his overall offense limited.