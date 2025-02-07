The Angels have issued Moore a non-roster invitation to spring training.

Moore isn't currently on the team's 40-man roster, but his invitation comes as no surprise since he's expected to compete not only for a roster spot but for the Angels' starting second-baseman role during spring training. If he breaks camp with the big club, it would be a rapid ascent for Moore, who was selected in the first round of the First-Year Player Draft last summer and put up a .911 OPS over 98 plate appearances in Double-A. Moore's biggest competition for the starting gig at second base may be veteran Luis Rengifo (wrist), but Rengifo is capable of playing almost anywhere on the field, and the Angels may have a need for him at shortstop to begin the campaign if Zach Neto (shoulder) isn't ready from the outset of the campaign.