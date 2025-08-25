Moore is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Moore will head to the bench for the third time in five games while Luis Rengifo picks up a start at second base. The Angels are currently running a three-man rotation of Moore, Rengifo and Yoan Moncada between the keystone and third base, but Moncada's playing time appears to be the most stable of the trio at the moment. Moore is slashing just .184/.273/.224 with a 30.9 percent strikeout rate since the beginning of August and could begin to play second fiddle to Rengifo at second base on a more frequent basis if he's unable to improve his production at the plate.