Angels' Christian Moore: Looking ready at Triple-A
Moore is slashing .350/.424/.575 with four home runs, three steals and a 27.2 percent strikeout rate in 20 games for Triple-A Salt Lake.
In something of a surprise move, the Angels sent Moore to pitcher-friendly Double-A Rocket City to begin the season, where he logged a .234/.342/.323 slash line with one home run, five steals and a 27.4 percent strikeout rate in 34 games. He has been much closer to the player fantasy managers stashed to begin the year since getting to Triple-A, even if his .462 BABIP and extreme hitting environments are partially propping up his numbers. Given that the Angels are currently mixing in Luis Rengifo (-1.3 fWAR in 60 games) and Scott Kingery (-0.2 fWAR in six games) at second base, Moore could get the call to the majors any day now.
