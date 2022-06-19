MacKinnon was activated from the taxi squad and will start at first base in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He hit .327/.423/.633 with 13 home runs, an 18.8 K% and a 14.2 BB% in 56 games at Triple-A. MacKinnon was a 32nd round pick in 2017 by the Angels and is 27 years old at the time of his big-league debut. As a right-handed first baseman, he could get some short-side platoon work whenever Jared Walsh sits against a lefty.