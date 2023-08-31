The Angels reinstated Daniel (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Daniel logged a 1.78 ERA and 0.95 WHIP alongside a 37:5 K:BB during his rehab assignment across rookie and High-A ball. He's been on the injured list since February due to a strained right shoulder, and the Angels will allow him to keep developing in Triple-A rather than adding him to their major-league rotation. He put up a 4.49 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 102.1 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2022.