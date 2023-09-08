The Angels recalled Daniel from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Daniel was expected to replace Chase Silseth (concussion) in the Angels' six-man rotation in Thursday's series opener with the Guardians, but the Halos will instead open the game with Jhonathan Diaz, whose contract was selected from Triple-A as well. The Angels could still choose to deploy Daniel in tandem with Diaz, given that Daniel is capable of offering plenty of length after working at least five innings in each of his last three minor-league appearances. After opening the season on the Angels' 60-day injured list while recovering from a shoulder injury, Daniel hasn't pitched above the Single-A level in 2023, but he was recently activated and had been scheduled to start for Salt Lake on Thursday until the big club required an extra arm. Daniel looked dominant over his six rehab outings between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Single-A Inland Empire, striking out 37 and issuing just five walks while pitching to a 1.78 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 25.1 innings.