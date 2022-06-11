Daniel's contract was selected by the Angels on Saturday.
Daniel doesn't come with a ton of prospect pedigree, as he was the 211th overall pick in the 2019 draft and looks like a back-end starter at best according to his scouting reports. He recorded a 3.64 ERA in nine starts for Triple-A Salt Lake this season, though that came with a modest 19.3 percent strikeout rate. He's pitched almost exclusively as a starter in the minors, but it looks like he'll be a reliever for now, as the Angels don't have a hole in their rotation at the moment.