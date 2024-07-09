Daniel (1-2) took the loss against Texas on Monday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 3.2 innings.

Daniel served up a two-run homer to Corey Seager in the first inning, then made it through the next two frames unscathed. However, he fell apart in the fourth, allowing five hits and plunking a batter before being pulled with two outs after the Rangers racked up five runs. Daniel had a magical first outing of the campaign when he struck out eight over eight scoreless innings against Detroit on June 27, but he's struggled since, giving up 12 runs (11 earned) over nine innings across his subsequent two appearances.