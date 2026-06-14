Angels' Denzer Guzman: Drives in three

Guzman went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Rays.

Guzman had a two-run single in the sixth inning and added another RBI single a frame later. The 22-year-old has been given a chance to compete for playing time at third base immediately since his call-up Monday, though the hot-hitting Nick Madrigal has made it a real challenge. Guzman has gone 4-for-18 with a double, four RBI, one run scored and one steal over four games so far. Guzman likely has the better long-term upside, though third base could remain a playing-time battle well into the second half of the season as the Angels await the return of Yoan Moncada (knee).