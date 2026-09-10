Guzman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Wednesday in a 6-4 victory over Boston.

Guzman entered the contest in the midst of a rough patch that included a .145 batting average and a 34.5 percent strikeout rate over his past 19 games. The 22-year-old infielder broke out of that slump with his first multi-hit game since Aug. 13 and his first long ball since Aug. 20. Guzman has started just three times in the Angels' past seven games, so he's not an appealing fantasy asset at the moment given his lack of consistent playing time and his recent cold stretch.