Angels' Denzer Guzman: Officially called up by Halos

The Angels recalled Guzman from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Monday's game against the Astros, when he'll start at second base and bat fifth.

The Angels needed more depth in the infield after placing both Vaughn Grissom (oblique) and Adam Frazier (elbow) on the 10-day injured list, so Guzman and Trey Mancini will both join the big club's 26-man roster. Guzman appeared in 13 major-league games for the Angels in 2025 and went 8-for-42 (.190) with two home runs and three RBI. He's been far more productive at the plate in Triple-A, where he has a .336/.403/.571 slash line with nine steals (in 13 attempts), 12 home runs and 57 RBI in 268 plate appearances.