Angels' Donovan Walton: Called up from Triple-A

The Angels selected Walton's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Both Walton and Wade Meckler are joining the Halos, with Yoan Moncada (knee) going to the 10-day injured list and Josh Lowe being sent down to Salt Lake. Walton turns 32 years old Monday and is a career .172/.223/.298 hitter with four home runs, 23 RBI and 21 runs scored across 214 big-league plate appearances. He's slashed .282/.429/.481 with seven long balls, 33 RBI, 33 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 32:21 BB:K across 168 trips to the plate at Triple-A this season. Walton is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the Rangers.