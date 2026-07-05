Angels' Donovan Walton: Idle again Sunday

Walton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Though he'll be hitting the bench Sunday with a southpaw (Ranger Suarez) on the hill for the Red Sox, the left-handed-hitting Walton may be fading into more of a part-time role against right-handed pitching, too. He started in just one of the Angels' last four matchups versus righties, with Oswald Peraza covering the keystone in each of the other three contests. Walton is still holding down a strong .836 OPS over 96 plate appearances on the season with the Angels, but he's gone just 3-for-16 with a 2:6 BB:K over his last seven games.