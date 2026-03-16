Pomeranz allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter in one-third of an inning in a Cactus League contest against the Rockies on Sunday.

Pomeranz had trouble with his control, as only 12 of his 29 pitches were strikes. The veteran reliever had issued just one walk this spring coming into Sunday, though he's given up two homers and five earned runs across his four outings spanning 3.1 frames. Despite his Cactus League struggles, Pomeranz is expected to take on a high-leverage role out of the Angels' bullpen this season.