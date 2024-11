The Angels designated Wagaman for assignment Tuesday.

Wagaman slashed .250/.270/.403 with 10 RBI across the first 74 plate appearances of his MLB career in 2024, but the Angels decided his 40-man spot would be better used on Jack Dashwood, who had been eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. However, Wagaman turned in an .808 OPS over 121 minor-league games, so another team may be willing to claim him off waivers.