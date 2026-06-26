Mets' Eric Wagaman: Goes deep Thursday

Wagaman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in an extra-inning loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Wagaman didn't start the contest, but he was called upon to pinch hit for MJ Melendez with a runner on second base in the sixth inning. That substitution worked out well for New York, as Wagaman clubbed a two-run homer to left field to give the team its first runs of the game. The long ball was the second of the season for Wagaman, who has seen sporadic playing time while up with the big-league club. He's started just twice in the Mets' past eight contests.