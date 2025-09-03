Davalillo slashed .302/.408/.518 with seven home runs, three steals, a 13.6 percent walk rate and a 12.4 percent strikeout rate in 41 games in the Dominican Summer League.

The top-ranked catcher in the 2025 international signing class, Davalillo is a bat-first catcher who lived up to his billing in his pro debut. He had an 84.4 percent contact rate and a 6.3 percent swinging-strike rate, so there aren't any obvious flaws in Davalillo's offensive profile. He'll turn 18 in November and could get aggressively assigned to Single-A next season.