Reyes was returned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Reyes joined the Angels' bullpen as a replacement player in Toronto this weekend and allowed a run on three hits and three walks in two innings over two relief appearances against the Blue Jays. However, he'll head back to Triple-A as part of a move after Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera were activated Monday.
More News
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Promoted by Angels•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Carving out relief role at Triple-A•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Set for Tommy John surgery•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Diagnosed with UCL sprain•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Dealing with right elbow discomfort•