Angels' Gustavo Campero: Activated and optioned

The Angels reinstated Campero (hand) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Campero has yet to play for the Angels in 2026 but was added to the 40-man roster June 6 and placed on the big club's injured list a week later after having sustained a right hand fracture in late May while playing for Double-A Rocket City. He was able to complete a three-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League within the past week and will now join the Angels' top affiliate in Salt Lake. Campero has handled a versatile role at Rocket City this season, making 30 starts at catcher, 13 in the corner outfield and two at designated hitter while slashing .287/.375/.455 with six home runs and 11 steals across 193 plate appearances.