Campero was diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain Wednesday and is expected to miss a significant amount of time, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear if Campero's injury will force him to miss the rest of the season, but the Angels likely won't be in a hurry to rush him back given their unfavorable position in the race for a postseason spot. With the 27-year-old out, Taylor Ward, Bryce Teodosio and Jo Adell will presumably work as the Angels' primary outfield trio until Jorge Soler (back) returns from the IL.