Renfroe will sit Saturday against the Royals.

Renfroe's .243/.294/.442 line with 12 homers in 64 games is below expectations despite the fact that his 21.0 percent strikeout rate is his lowest mark since his 11-game debut back in 2016. He'll sit for the second time in three games, with the Angels again giving Mickey Moniak a look in right field. Moniak is hitting .325/.350/.675 through 22 games, so he could continue to cut into Renfroe's playing time as long as he remains hot.