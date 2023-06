Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday in a loss to the White Sox.

Renfroe is ending June on a positive note, as we went deep both Wednesday and Thursday. Prior to the pair of contests, the outfielder had hit just two long balls in 19 games this month, though he had posted a respectable .271/.301/.457 slash line over that span. Renfroe is up to 14 home runs on the campaign, giving him a shot at notching the third 30-homer season of his career.