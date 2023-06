Renfroe is hitting sixth and playing first base versus the Rockies on Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe will get the start at first base for the first time in 2023 and for just the third time in his eight-year career. Mickey Moniak is getting the start in right field with Renfroe moved to the infield. The Angels are dealing with several injuries at the moment, so this could be a position Renfroe plays on a more consistent basis going forward.