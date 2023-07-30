Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays.

Renfroe opened the scoring Sunday with a sacrifice fly in the third inning before snapping a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer off Yimi Garcia in the 10th. The 31-year-old Renfroe has been on quite a run of late, going 11-for-19 (.579) with a pair of home runs over his last five games following a 1-for-23 stretch in his previous eight contests. Overall, Renfroe is slashing .256/.315/.463 with 17 homers, 48 runs scored and 47 RBI across 403 plate appearances this season.