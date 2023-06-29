Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 11-5 loss to the White Sox.

Renfroe was 0-for-8 over the last three games following his five-hit effort Saturday versus the Rockies. The outfielder was on his way to another quiet game before popping a solo shot in the seventh inning Wednesday. He's up to 13 homers this season, three of which have come over 20 games in June. Renfroe's slashing .254/.301/.454 with 38 RBI, 38 runs scored, 18 doubles and no stolen bases over 74 contests. He made a couple of starts at first base over the weekend but has been in his usual spot in right field for the last two contests.