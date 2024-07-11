The Angels recalled Kochanowicz from Double-A Rocket City on Thursday ahead of his start versus the Mariners.

Kochanowicz will be making his MLB debut Thursday after posting a 1.85 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 34 innings during his last five Double-A starts. Davis Daniel was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday, so the fifth spot in the Angels' rotation currently belongs to Kochanowicz, but the 23-year-old right-hander may be sent back to the minor leagues if he begins to struggle against MLB hitters. In order to free up a spot on the active roster, the Angels optioned Jose Marte to Triple-A.