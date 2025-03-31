Kochanowicz did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox, pitching six innings while allowing two runs on four hits and no walks. He struck out four.

The 24-year-old required only 64 pitches, 47 of which were strikes, to secure his ninth career quality start, incredibly achieved in just 12 games started. Kochanowicz allowed both runs in a shaky first inning that saw him yield a leadoff homer to Nick Maton and run-scoring single to Matt Thaiss. However, after Thaiss' hit, Kochanowicz retired 14 of the next 16 batters faced while inducing four punchouts. The Angels right-hander is currently slated to make his next start against the Guardians at home next weekend.