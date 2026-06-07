Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Nightmarish outing in loss

Kochanowicz (2-5) allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out one over one-third of an inning to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Kochanowicz didn't make it all the way through the Dodgers' lineup before he was pulled. Things have taken a turn for the worse for the right-hander, who has now allowed 15 runs (14 earned) over 6.2 innings across his last three starts. He's at a 6.05 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 47:36 K:BB through 64 innings across 13 starts this season. Given his recent performance and his team situation, Kochanowicz is best avoided in most fantasy formats. He is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Rays in his next outing, assuming the Angels don't opt to pivot to another option. He allowed three runs on five hits and four walks over 2.1 innings versus the Rays on May 31.