Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Lands on IL with elbow inflammation

The Angels placed Kochanowicz on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right elbow inflammation.

Kochanowicz acknowledged Saturday that he felt "something in his elbow" during his last three starts, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury and establish a recovery timeline, but given that it's an elbow issue, it wouldn't be surprising for Kochanowicz to remain on the IL well past the 15-day minimum. Sam Aldegheri was recalled form Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move, but Caden Dana and George Klassen are candidates to enter the Angels' rotation in Kochanowicz's absence, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.