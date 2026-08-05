Angels' Jarren Advincula: Out with broken nose

Advincula has yet to be assigned to a full-season affiliate after he recently sustained a broken nose when he was hit by a pitch in a game at the Angels' complex in Arizona, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The No. 45 overall pick in the First-Year Player Draft back in July, Advincula is reportedly progressing well from the nasal fracture but will have to wait a bit to make his professional debut. If Advincula isn't cleared for action by the time the California League or Northwest League seasons conclude, he could be able to get some competitive at-bats in during fall instructionals.