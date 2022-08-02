Chavez and Tucker Davidson were sent from Atlanta to the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for Raisel Iglesias, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Chavez's role in the deal is presumably to offset some of Iglesias' contract, as the Angels don't have much use for a 38-year-old reliever on an expiring contract in the final two months of a lost season. The veteran righty could potentially find himself with sudden fantasy relevance, however, as his 2.66 ERA and career-best 27.2 percent strikeout rate make him one of the best relievers in a bullpen that's just lost its closer in Iglesias.