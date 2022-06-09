Diaz was scratched from his start Thursday with Triple-A Salt Lake and is likely to be recalled to start Friday against the Mets, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels have confirmed that they will recall a pitcher from the minors to start Friday. A spot in the rotation opened after Noah Syndergaard was pushed back in the rotation, so Diaz would likely only be making a spot start. Diaz has made three appearances with the big-league club this season and maintained a 1.32 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB across 13.2 frames.