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Angels' Johnny Slawinski: Managing oblique issue

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Slawinski was pulled from his most recent minor-league outing with the ACL Angels on July 18 after three innings due to a right oblique injury, MLB.com reports.

The issue isn't considered serious, but it's unclear how long Slawinski will be sidelined. The left-hander was selected by the Angels 79th overall in the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft and has been doing well in his first season of pro ball. Across 12 starts spanning 54 innings with the team's ACL affiliate, Slawinski has posted a 3.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 82:17 K:BB.

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