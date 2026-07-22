Angels' Johnny Slawinski: Managing oblique issue

Slawinski was pulled from his most recent minor-league outing with the ACL Angels on July 18 after three innings due to a right oblique injury, MLB.com reports.

The issue isn't considered serious, but it's unclear how long Slawinski will be sidelined. The left-hander was selected by the Angels 79th overall in the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft and has been doing well in his first season of pro ball. Across 12 starts spanning 54 innings with the team's ACL affiliate, Slawinski has posted a 3.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 82:17 K:BB.