Quijada saved Sunday's 4-2 win against the Twins, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.
Quijada made quick work of the heart of Minnesota's lineup on 11 pitches to record his third save of the season and first since August 2, with Jimmy Herget and Ryan Tepera picking up saves in the time between. Sunday's use provided no insight into the closer situation as all three relievers pitched during Saturday's extra-inning win. Quijada has surrendered one run across 5.1 innings in August and possesses a 2.96 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 25 appearances.