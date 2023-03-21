Quijada returned to Angels camp Monday after playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Quijada had a few big moments in the WBC, but he finished the tournament having allowed three runs over 2.1 innings. The left-hander is one of several Angels who has closing experience and could get a save chance or two with the team's ninth-inning role still undecided, though Carlos Estevez and Jimmy Herget appear to have the best chance of landing the closer job.