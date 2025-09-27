Jansen struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 29th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Astros.

The veteran closer stuck a dagger in Houston's playoff hopes, firing 16 of 19 pitches for strikes as he fanned Jesus Sanchez, Ramon Urias and Mauricio Dubon. Jansen hasn't blown a save since June 29, converting 14 straight chances since the beginning of July with a 1.19 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB over his last 30.1 innings. Jansen should attract plenty of interest this winter in free agency if he doesn't elect to re-up with the Angels, and he needs only three more saves to pass Hall of Famer Lee Smith for third place on MLB's all-time list.