Jansen (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Friday as the Tigers fell 9-8 to the Reds, giving up two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

The two teams took turns putting runs on the board in every inning except the first, and jansen couldn't break that pattern in the ninth while trying to protect an 8-7 lead, allowing a two-out single to Spencer Steer before Nathaniel Lowe belted a walk-off homer. It was jansen's second blown save of the year, but those are the only two times he's been scored upon in nine appearances so far in 2026. On the season, the veteran closer sports a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB in 7.1 innings with six saves.