Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Activated from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels activated O'Hoppe (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
O'Hoppe suffered a fractured left wrist April 25 but is set to return to action after missing three weeks. The 26-year-old is slashing .205/.323/.256 with one home run, eight RBI, nine runs scored and an 11:23 BB:K across 93 trips to the plate this season.
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