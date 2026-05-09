O'Hoppe (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After making significant progress in his recovery from a left wrist fracture over the past few days, O'Hoppe is now set to begin testing his wrist in a competitive setting. The Angels haven't specified how long the 26-year-old's assignment will last, but the expectation is still to have him back in the lineup by mid-to-late May.