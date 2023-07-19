Angels manager Phil Nevin said Wednesday that O'Hoppe (shoulder) is trending toward a return before the end of the season, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

O'Hoppe's return in 2023 has been considered up in the air since he had surgery in late April to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He's progressed well, though, going through catching drills Wednesday after starting to hit off a tee over the weekend. Late August has previously been mentioned as a best-case scenario for O'Hoppe's activation, but there remains no clear timeline.