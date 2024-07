O'Hoppe went 0-for-2 with two hit-by-pitches and a stolen base in Monday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

O'Hoppe has been plunked five times over his last 12 contests, and he's batting .286 (12-for-42) with a 1:10 BB:K in that span. The catcher took advantage of his free pass on base, logging his second steal of the campaign on his fourth attempt. O'Hoppe is slashing .277/.333/.467 with 14 home runs, 42 RBI, 43 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple over 86 games this season.