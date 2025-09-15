O'Hoppe (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Monday.

O'Hoppe has passed through the league's concussion protocol and will end up spending the minimum amount of time on the injured list. His return will bump Sebastian Rivero down to a backup role while Travis d'Arnaud (concussion) is sidelined. The Angels also designated Chad Wallach for assignment to make room on the roster for O'Hoppe's return. Prior to his stint on the 7-day IL, O'Hoppe had a .532 OPS with one steal, eight runs, two homers and six RBI across 32 games since the All-Star break.