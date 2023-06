Moore (oblique) said he played catch from 60 feet Sunday, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Moore is gradually increasing his throwing distance off flat ground while he's in the early stages of a throwing program following a roughly two-week shutdown due to a right oblique strain. The veteran southpaw will need to advance to throwing off a mound and then facing hitters in live batting practice before the Angels map out a rehab assignment for him.