Thaiss is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Thaiss will give way to Chad Wallach after catching each of the Halos' last four games. Unless he makes an appearance off the bench Monday, Thaiss will wrap up a disappointing July with a .150/.297/.250 slash line to go with two home runs, five RBI, four runs and one stolen base over 20 games.