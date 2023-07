Thaiss is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Chad Wallach will catch for starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani in the early game, but expect Thaiss to check back in behind the plate for the nightcap. Thaiss remains atop the depth chart at catcher, but he's endured a rough July with a .156/.291/.289 slash line and only two extra-base hits on the month.