The Angels optioned Lugo to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Lugo had been struggling to garner playing time, starting in just one of the Angels' previous seven contests prior to being sent down. He's posted a .707 OPS with four homers, nine RBI and nine runs over 70 plate appearances in the majors this season but has a 0:24 BB:K. Lugo's return to the minors made room for infielder Christian Moore to rejoin the 26-man roster.